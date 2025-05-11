Navi Mumbai civic body urges property owners to complete KYC

Thane, May 11 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appealed to all property owners within its jurisdiction to complete the 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process to ensure timely delivery of municipal alerts and updates.

NMMC spokesperson Mahendra Konde said the move will enable residents to conveniently view and pay their property tax bills via mobile phones, receive critical updates such as water supply alerts, heavy rainfall warnings, emergency notifications, and traffic advisories directly on their devices.

"Citizens can complete the KYC process by visiting the NMMC's official website at https://www.nmmc.gov.in and scanning the QR code or clicking on the relevant link provided," he said.