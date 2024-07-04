Navi Mumbai civic chief inspects school, pulls up staff for lack of cleanliness

Thane, Jul 4 (PTI) Navi Mumbai municipal chief Kailas Shinde on Thursday undertook a surprise inspection of a school in Vashi and expressed displeasure over the lack of cleanliness on the premises, an official said.

He told the management of municipal school number 28 in Vashi's sector 16 to take immediate rectification measures, including removing benches dumped haphazardly in the classrooms and terrace, the official said.

"The NMMC commissioner inspected the mid-day meal service and directed the principal to improve food quality and ensure daily monitoring. He ordered that the name of the inspecting teacher be recorded daily in the food supply register," a civic release said. PTI COR BNM