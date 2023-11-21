Navi Mumbai civic officer held for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Thane, Nov 21 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a ward officer with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a person, ACB officials said on Tuesday.

The person wanted his name to be incorporated through online mode in the tax receipt of a property owned by him in Panvel area.

For facilitating this, the 36-year-old ward officer allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from him, Thane ACB inspector Santosh Patil said in a release.

The property owner lodged a complaint with the ACB which laid a trap on Monday and caught the accused accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, the release said. The accused was booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it said. PTI COR GK