Navi Mumbai civic polls: Naik attacks Shinde, warns deputy CM not to take him lightly

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Maharashtra forest minister and BJP leader Ganesh Naik on Friday escalated a bitter political duel with Eknath Shinde against the backdrop of the Navi Mumbai polls, saying if the BJP permits he will not just overturn the Deputy Chief Minister's "tanga" (carriage) but ensure the horses too "vanish".

The "tanga palti, ghode faraar" retort in Marathi, used earlier by Shinde in what many saw as a veiled challenge directed at once-senior Naik, underlined the growing tension between the two parties and leaders ahead of the January 15 civic polls.

"If my party allows, I will turn Shinde's tonga over. And his horses will not only run away, they will vanish," Naik said while speaking to a regional channel.

Naik challenged Shinde to contest without outside assistance.

"Fight the elections on your own strength," he said while warning Shinde not to take him lightly.

It was the first time Naik mounted an attack taking Shinde's name.

Naik, who also addressed local governance pledges and alliance politics, said he had made major statements about a tie-up with the Shiv Sena in the Navi Mumbai civic body and suggested that the two should fight now and come together after victory.