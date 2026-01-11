Navi Mumbai civic polls: Transgender community urges people to vote

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) Members of the transgender community have joined the campaign to appeal to the people in Navi Mumbai to vote in the municipal corporation elections scheduled on January 15, officials said on Sunday.

On Saturday, some members of transgender community distributed voter awareness brochures of the Navi Mumbai civic body's election department, interacted with people at different places in the Vashi area, and appealed to the public to actively participate in the electoral process, they said.

"We are going to vote, you should vote too," they said in their message to the people, the officials said.

The initiative is part of the extensive SWEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) campaign aimed at ensuring 100 per cent voter turnout in the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the civic body said in a release.

While voter awareness campaigns are already being conducted in schools and colleges, through women's groups, NGOs and senior citizens' organisations, the participation of the transgender community reflects an inclusive culture of Navi Mumbai, where every voice matters and every citizen has a role to play, it said. PTI COR GK