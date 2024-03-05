Navi Mumbai cop tries to stop man from creating nuisance, gets beaten up

Thane, Mar 5 (PTI) A man allegedly beat up a constable when he tried to stop him from creating nuisance in a locality in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The constable, attached to Rabale MIDC police station, on Monday evening got a call from the police control room to go to Bhim Nagar in Rabale area after a woman complained against the man.

When the constable went there and suggested that the woman file a police complaint, the man got angry at the cop's intervention.

The man then allegedly grabbed the cop by his collar, slapped him and also threatened him with dire consequences, an official from Rabale MIDC police station said.

Based on the constable's complaint, an FIR was registered against the man under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assaults or use of criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

A probe was on into the case, the police added. PTI COR GK