Navi Mumbai cops arrest taxi driver for killing woman after she forced him to marry her

Thane, Apr 28 (PTI) A 28-year-old taxi driver has been arrested by the Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra for allegedly killing a woman after she forced him to marry her, police said on Sunday.

The decomposed body of the 27-year-old woman was found wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a dried-up rivulet at Talekhar along Chirner-Kharpada in Uran area of Navi Mumbai on April 25 morning, they said.

The police then sent the body for postmortem and registered a case against unidentified persons under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder), Uran police station's senior inspector Satish Nikam said.

While conducting a probe into the case, the police got information about a woman reported missing from Mankurd police station limits in neighbouring Mumbai on April 18.

Upon verification, it came to light that the body found in Uran was of the missing woman, the official said.

Further probe suggested the woman was in love with the taxi driver, resident of Nagpada in Mumbai. The woman was forcing him to marry her but he refused which had led to a dispute between them, the official said.

On April 18 evening, the man picked up the woman from Mankhurd and took her for a drive in his car to Khadavli in Kalyan area of Thane district. He allegedly killed her at around 1 am on April 19 and threw the body in the rivulet, he said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and produced before a local magistrate who remanded in police custody till April 29, the police said. PTI COR GK