Navi Mumbai cops bust drug racket with Punjab link; 15 held

Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell has arrested 15 persons after busting a racket in which heroin and opium were being brought here from Punjab, an official said on Friday.

Drugs worth Rs 1.19 crore have been seized in this operation, the official added.

"The racket's mastermind Kulmeet Singh Dalvir Singh Randhawa alias Fauji, was arrested on January 21, while his sons Sunny Randhawa and Vicky Randhawa were held earlier. The accused were procuring heroin and opium from Punjab and transporting these to Navi Mumbai through truck drivers before selling it in various parts of the city," he said.

All those arrested are lodged in Taloja jail, the official said.