Navi Mumbai couple booked for cheating businessman of Rs 59.8 lakh

Thane, Sep 17 (PTI) A case has been registered against a couple from Navi Mumbai for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 59.8 lakh in a deal for imported fruits, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered against Abid Ruza Bahadur Hussain Mir (50) and his wife Farwa Ruza (46) at APMC police station, an official said.

The couple allegedly convinced a 35-year-old businessman from Mumbai that their company offered competitive prices on imported apples and kiwis from Iran and made him pay Rs 82.8 lakh between August 28 and October 13, 2023, he said.

The couple allegedly provided the victim with forged documents to show that two containers of apples had been shipped from Iran, but the fruits were never delivered, the official said.

While the accused couple refunded Rs 23 lakh, they misappropriated the remaining Rs 59.8 lakh, he said. PTI COR ARU