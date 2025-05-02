Navi Mumbai couple booked for cheating company of Rs 64 lakh

Thane, May 2 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a couple from Navi Mumbai for allegedly cheating a technology firm of over Rs 64 lakh, an official said on Friday.

The alleged fraud took place between April 2022 and September 2024, said the official from Rabale police station.

In her complaint, a woman director of the company said the male accused had been entrusted with their financial operations, but he diverted Rs 64.68 lakh belonging to the firm to personal accounts with the help of his wife.

The man allegedly submitted a fake document to the Registrar of Companies, claiming that the woman director had resigned. He then got his wife appointed as a director in her place, the official said.

The man also submitted a bogus agreement to the local police and falsely accused the female director of violating its terms, the official said, citing the complaint.

The man and his wife have been booked for criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, and conspiracy, and a probe is underway, he added. PTI COR NR