Navi Mumbai court acquits man in 2015 rape case

Thane, Dec 28 (PTI) A court in Navi Mumbai has acquitted a 48-year-old man accused of rape and criminal intimidation, noting that he had been in a consensual relationship with the woman and they had settled the matter.

Additional Sessions Judge C V Marathe of Belapur court acquitted Harekrushna Ramchandra Sahni, booked in a 2015 case.

A copy of the order passed on December 9 was made available on Saturday.

The prosecution had alleged that Sahni took advantage of a woman's financial distress to subject her to repeated sexual assault.

The prosecution stated that the woman had borrowed Rs 20,000 from the accused in 2010, and when she was unable to repay the debt, Sahni allegedly coerced her into a sexual relationship.

It was further alleged that the accused threatened to kill the woman's husband if she disclosed the matter, and continued to exploit her till November 2015, when she finally informed her husband and approached the police.

During the trial, the woman's testimony suggested that the relationship was not forced.

The judge, in the order, noted that in her cross-examination, the woman revealed that her consent was obtained by the accused before entering into a sexual relationship, and she has settled the matter out of court.

The court further stated that there was no evidence to suggest that her consent was obtained by coercion. PTI COR ARU