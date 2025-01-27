Navi Mumbai: Crime detection rate stands at 77 pc in 2024, up from 74 pc in 2023

Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) The crime detection rate in Navi Mumbai has improved from 74 per cent in 2023 to 77 per cent in 2024, police commissioner Milind Bharambe said on Monday.

The police in the satellite city has also done better when it came to recovering stolen property, solving financial frauds, curbing crimes against women and seizure of drugs, he told reporters.

"Of the 7,369 crime cases registered in 2024, we managed to solve 5,677. We solved 98 per cent of body crimes, 52 per cent property related cases, 51 per cent financial frauds, 98 per cent cases of crimes against women as well as 87 per cent of other crimes. The recovery rate of stolen property improved from 61 per cent in 2023 to 72 per cent in 2024. Of the Rs 33.50 crore worth of property that was reported lost, we recovered Rs 24.05 crore," he informed.

The number of cases related to crimes against women stood at 626 in 2024, which was 104 less than the previous year, he added.

"Navi Mumbai police registered 436 cybercrime cases in 2024 involving a total value of Rs 150.97 crore. Of this, Rs 41.32 crore was frozen, and Rs 6.92 crore was returned to victims based on court orders. We seized drugs worth Rs 33.68 crore, and registered 113 cases against 206 persons, including 56 foreigners. Action was taken against 47 Bangladeshi nationals, 13 of whom were deported," he said.

The rate of cases successfully prosecuted in court improved from 30 per cent in 2022 to 36 per cent in 2023 to 45 per cent in 2024, Bharambe said at a press conference.

The Navi Mumbai police commissionerate stood first in Maharashtra in filing Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) data between October 2023 and November 2024, the official added. PTI COR BNM