Navi Mumbai doctor couple booked for cheating medical shop owner of Rs 1.27 cr

Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) A medical shop owner was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.27 crore by a Navi Mumbai-based doctor couple, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the NRI police station on Saturday against Dr Dhaval Khanayalal Derashri and his wife, Dr Lata Derashri, and one Khanayalal Derashri, an official said.

The complainant has alleged that the accused, who owned a hospital in the Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai, offered him a pharmacy at their establishment in 2013 and took Rs 49 lakh from him, he said.

The couple also purchased medicines worth Rs 48 lakh and never paid him, and they allegedly borrowed Rs 30 lakh and failed to return the sum, the official said.

The matter is being investigated and no arrests have been made so far, he added.