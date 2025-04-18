Navi Mumbai: Drone camera found near prohibited ONGC area, unidentified person booked

Thane, Apr 18 (PTI) An unidentified person was booked after a drone camera was found behind the process lab of ONGC, which is a prohibited area, in Uran in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

The case has been registered under section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Mumbai Police Act against the unidentified person for flying a drone over a prohibited area.

"At around 4:45pm on April 16, a drone camera was found lying behind the process lab of the ONGC, which is a prohibited area.. Further probe is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM