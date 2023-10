Thane, Oct 2 (PTI) A fire gutted an empty Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport electric bus near a sports stadium in Airoli on Monday, an official said.

The blaze took place at 8:30pm and may have started from the battery, Airoli station fire officer DS Susvirkar said.

"No one was injured as the bus was empty. A probe is underway into the incident," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM