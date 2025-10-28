Navi Mumbai farmhouse manager held for spy camera in women washrooms

Thane: Police have arrested the manager of a farmhouse in Navi Mumbai for allegedly installing a hidden camera to record female guests in a washroom, officials said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old accused had set up a "spy camera in the farmhouse's bathroom," an official from Taloja police station said.

He allegedly recorded videos of three women who stayed at the farmhouse, located in Panvel, over the weekend, the official said.

The women caught the accused in the act and later, one of their relatives approached the police with a complaint.

The accused, identified as Manoj Bhagwan Chowdhari, was arrested on Sunday. He was booked under Section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.