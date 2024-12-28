Navi Mumbai: Five children complain of food poisoning after eating 'shawarma'

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Five children were hospitalised in Navi Mumbai on Saturday with suspected food poisoning after eating 'shawarma', a Middle Eastern dish comprising slow-roasted marinated meat, a police official said.

Advertisment

The children had food at a stall near Dighode bus station in Uran in the afternoon and soon started experiencing stomach ache, vomiting and uneasiness, the official said.

"They were admitted to a clinic in Chirner village. Four were discharged after preliminary treatment, while one child continues to be hospitalised," he added.

Residents of the area demanded a thorough probe by the Food and Drug Administration. PTI ZA BNM