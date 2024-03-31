Navi Mumbai: Four held with LSD blots worth Rs 22.80 lakh

Thane, Mar 31 (PTI) Four persons were arrested in Navi Mumbai allegedly with drugs worth Rs 22.80 lakh, a, Anti Narcotics Cell official said on Sunday.

They were held on a tip off, said Navi Mumbai unit ANC senior inspector Niraj Chowdhary.

"The first accused was held on March 28 from Wahalgaon and we seized 50 LSD blots worth Rs 10 lakh from him. Three of his associates were held a day later with another 64 LSD blots valued ar Rs 12.80 lakh," he said.

A case has been registered with NRI police station and further probe into the peddling network is underway, he added. PTI COR MVG BNM