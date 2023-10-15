Navi Mumbai: Four Punekars held for accepting bets on Ind-Pak WC match

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) Four persons from Pune were arrested for allegedly taking bets on World Cup cricket matches, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Sunday.

They were taking bets on Saturday's India-Pakistan match and were held on a tip off from Vahal in Ulwe, the NRI Sagari police station official said.

"They were operating the betting racket using three laptops, 23 mobile phones, which have been seized along with other electronic equipment as well as cash, cumulatively valued at Rs 5.14 lakh," he said.

He identified the arrested accused as Karan Jadhav, Rakesh Kondre, Atul Balghat and Manish Chawla.

The four have been charged under Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Gambling Act, the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM