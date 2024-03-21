Navi Mumbai: Four women held with mephedrone worth Rs 5.44 lakh

Thane, Mar 21 (PTI) Four women were arrested from Vashi in Navi Mumbai allegedly with 55.50 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 5.44 lakh, a police official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

They were held from Ekta Nagar slum on Wednesday, the APMC police station official added.

He identified the accused as Runa Sheikh (24), Dhanalakshmi Swami (59), Rekha Sheikh (25) and Rubina Sheikh (22).

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and further probe into the peddling network was underway, he added. PTI COR BNM