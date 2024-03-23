Navi Mumbai: Gold scheme investment agent booked in Rs 9 lakh cheating case

Thane, Mar 23 (PTI) A gold scheme investment agent was booked in Navi Mumbai for allegedly duping a man of Rs 9.15 lakh, a police official said on Saturday.

Balamurali Menon was booked for cheating and other offences on the complaint of a man who said he had invested Rs 6 lakh as well as 63 grams of gold worth Rs 3.15 lakh in a scheme recommended by the former, the Kamote police station official said.

"The agent collected the gold and cash from the victim but did not not give them to the jeweller operating the scheme and misappropriated it. Further probe is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM