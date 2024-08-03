Navi Mumbai lodge manager, waiter held for operating sex racket

Thane, Aug 3 (PTI) The manager and waiter of a lodge in Nerul in Navi Mumbai were arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket, a police official said on Saturday.

The lodge was raided on Friday night on a tip off, which was confirmed through a decoy operation, Anti Human Trafficking Cell senior inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade said.

"Seven women hailing from West Bengal and Assam states as well as Bangladesh were rescued. Lodge manager Avtarsingh Mistry, waiter Kishore Yadav were arrested, while its owner Jay Ramesh Sharma WAS booked under BNS and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act," he added. PTI COR BNM