Navi Mumbai man booked for duping 27 job seekers of Rs 2.2 crore

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for cheating 27 individuals of more than Rs 2 crore promising them jobs in the Reserve Bank of India, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Airoli resident Sadanand Bhosale (41) lured the victims claiming that he would get them placed as security guards in RBI. Bhosale allegedly collected Rs 2.24 crore from them between September 2020 and September 2021, the official said citing the complaint.

However, the victims neither got the promised job nor the refund of their money.

Acting on a complaint, filed on behalf of all the victims, the Kharghar police on Thursday booked Bhosale for cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint did not mention the reason for approaching the police late, the official added.

Meanwhile, the Unit III of the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police has now taken over the probe, he added.