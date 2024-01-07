Navi Mumbai: Man booked for entering girl's home, professing love, threatening kin

Thane, Jan 7 (PTI) A man was booked for allegedly barging into the house of a 19-year-old girl in Uran in Navi Mumbai and threatening her father after professing his love for her, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on January 4 and the accused has been identified as 21-year-old Prathamesh Mhatre, the Uran police station official said.

"He told the girl's family he was in love with her and threatened to harm the father if anyone opposed their relationship," the official said.

A case under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the complaint of the girl, though Mhatre is yet to be arrested, the official added. PTI COR BNM BNM