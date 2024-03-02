Navi Mumbai man booked for giving triple talaq to wife at her workplace

Thane, Mar 2 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 43-year-old man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife at her workplace in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, the Kharghar police on Thursday registered a case against the accused under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, an official said.

The woman, in her complaint, claimed that her husband, Altaf Mubarak Attar, gave her triple talaq in front of her colleagues at a college in Kharghar, where she worked as a clerk, in December last year, he said.

The matter is under investigation, and no arrest has been made so far, the official said.