Navi Mumbai man booked for obtaining Rs 30 lakh housing loan using fake documents

Thane, Oct 19 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly submitting fake documents and obtaining a housing loan of Rs 30 lakh from a nationalised bank, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The Ghansoli resident had obtained the loan in February this year and a verification of the documents he submitted revealed these were forged, the CBD Belapur police station official said.

"He has been booked for cheating, forgery and other offences but is yet to be arrested. A probe is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM