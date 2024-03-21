Navi Mumbai: Man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh

Thane, Mar 21 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a married woman repeatedly, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

As per the 25-year-old woman, she was raped by the accused after her drink was spiked in 2021 and then sexually assaulted on several occasions with the threat that her objectionable videos will be circulated on social media, the Rabale police station official said.

"He also extorted Rs 5 lakh from her. A case under Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(n) (rape repeatedly on the same woman) , 384 (extortion) 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) has been registered," the official said.

The accused is yet to be arrested, the Rabale police station official added. PTI COR BNM