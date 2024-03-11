Navi Mumbai: Man booked for transporting cattle 'cruelly'

Thane, Mar 11 (PTI) A man was booked on Monday for allegedly transporting cattle in a cruel manner, a Navi Mumbai police official said.

The Panvel Town police station official identified the accused as Mohammad Jilani Rajoulmustafa Shah (26) of Bainganwadi in Mumbai's Govandi area.

"The case was registered on the complaint of an NGO which claimed cattle were being transported in a tempo in a cruel manner. The vehicle was intercepted in Pilase on the Panvel-Alibag road. We found nine buffaloes worth Rs 95,000 tied up inside," he said.

Shah was booked under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, The Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, Maharashtra Police Act, Motor Vehicles Act though he is yet to be arrested, the official added. PTI COR BNM