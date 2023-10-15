Navi Mumbai man cheated of Rs 20.22 lakh after being lured with online job offer

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) A 29-year-old man from Navi Mumbai has allegedly been cheated of Rs 20.22 lakh after being lured by fraudsters with an online job offer promising lucrative returns, police said on Sunday.

The Navi Mumbai cyber police have registered an FIR in this connection against four persons, they said.

The accused contacted the victim, hailing from Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, between October 5 and 10 through a Telegram ID and WhatsApp and offered him a pre-paid online task promising lucrative returns. They also asked him to make payments in certain accounts, a cyber cell official said quoting the complaint.

The victim did the job and also made payments worth Rs 20,22,444. After completing the task, when he sought a refund of the amount paid and also returns for the work completed by him, the accused gave evasive replies, the police said.

The victim lodged a complaint, based on which the cyber police on Saturday registered a case against four persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said. PTI COR GK