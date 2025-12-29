Navi Mumbai man duped of Rs 32 lakh with promise of job at JNPT; one booked

Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) A 34-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was allegedly cheated of Rs 32 lakh with a promise of a job at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), police said on Monday.

The Vashi police have registered a case against Rishabh Rajesh Mhatre, a resident of Uran, under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 336(3) (forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

He said that the fraud occurred between March and December 2024 when the alleged accused lured the complainant, a resident of Ulwe, with an offer for the post of "Export Assistant Manager" at JNPT, and created and presented forged documents related to the recruitment process.

Over several months, the complainant was coerced into paying a total of Rs 32 lakh in instalments, and the complainant realised he had been duped when the job did not materialise, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, and a probe is underway, he added. PTI COR ARU