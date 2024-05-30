Navi Mumbai: Man held for running sex racket, two women rescued

Thane, May 30 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly running a sex racket, a Navi Mumbai police official said.

Ram Bahadur Badela, originally from Nepal, was held after a tip off received on Wednesday was confirmed by a decoy, said Navi Mumbai police's Anti Human Trafficking Cell senior inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade.

"The accused brought two women to APMC market area and accepted Rs 15,000 during the operation carried out with the help of a decoy. Badela has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The two women who were rescued have been lodged at a shelter home in Chembur in Mumbai," the official said. PTI COR BNM