Navi Mumbai: Man held for sodomising 7-year-old boy

Thane, Jul 18 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sodomising a 7-year-old boy in Navi Mumbai, a police official said.

The accused, identified as Akshay Gaikwad (26), took the boy to an under-construction building on July 17 and had unnatural sex with him, the Khandeshwar police station official said.

Gaikwad was arrested under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the boy's parents lodged a complaint, he said. PTI COR BNM