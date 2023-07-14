Navi Mumbai: Man held with 151 gm methaqualone worth Rs 15 lakh

Thane, Jul 14 (PTI) A man was arrested from Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Friday allegedly with 151.17 grams of methaqualone, a depressant and sedative that is often used as a narcotic drug, a police official said.

The 27-year-old Dombivali resident, identified as Arshad Karar Khan, was held near a shop following a tip off by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai police, Senior Inspector Tanvir Sheikh of APMC police station told PTI.

The contraband is worth Rs 15.11 lakh and efforts are on to unravel the peddling and client network of the accused, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM