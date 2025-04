Thane, Apr 4 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested allegedly with drugs worth Rs 18.45 lakh, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Ahmed Farooq Motlani was held on Thursday with 73.80 grams of mephedrone, the Taloja police station official said.

His aide, identified as autorickshaw driver Noori, is on the run and efforts are on the nab him, the official added.

Motlani has been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. PTI COR BNM