Navi Mumbai man keeps derogatory post on PM as his WhatsApp status, booked

Thane, Mar 13 (PTI) Police on Thursday registered a criminal case against a 33-year-old man from Taloja in Navi Mumbai for keeping a derogatory post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his WhatsApp status, an official said.

The man, who later removed the post, was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 299 (deliberate acts intended to insult religious beliefs and outrage religious feelings), 302 (uttering words or acts with deliberate intent to hurt religious feelings) and relevant provisions of the IT Act, he said.

The FIR, filed on a cop's complaint, was registered at the CBD Belapur police station and further investigation was underway, the official added. PTI COR RSY