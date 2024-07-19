Navi Mumbai man loses more than Rs 1.5 cr in cryptocurrency fraud

Thane, Jul 19 (PTI) A man from Navi Mumbai was allegedly duped of more than Rs 1.5 crore by cyber fraudsters who lured them to invest in cryptocurrency, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the cyber police station on Thursday, an official said.

The accused allegedly approached the complainant online and lured him to invest more than Rs 1.5 crore in cryptocurrency trading last month, assuring him good returns, he said.

When the complainant sought returns on the investment and the invested sum, the accused gave evasive replies to his emails, the official said.

No arrests have been made in the case so far, and a probe is underway, he said. PTI COR ARU