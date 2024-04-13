Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 19.43 lakh to cyber fraudsters

Thane: A 34-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 19.43 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him to perform tasks online to earn extra income, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The complainant, who is an employee of the under-construction Navi Mumbai Airport, alleged that the accused approached him on a Telegram application and gave him tasks like hotels and making bookings, an official said.

The complainant performed the tasks between March 24 and April 9, and he was made to pay Rs 19.43 lakh, he said.

The man later received Rs 24.3 lakh in his bank account, but could not make any withdrawals and could not get his money back, the official said.

The police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act against four persons and a probe has been initiated, he said.