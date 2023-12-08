30-year-old man from Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 28 lakh to cyber fraud

Thane: A 30-year-old man from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra lost nearly Rs 28 lakh after he was allegedly lured into gold trading with "high" returns, an official said on Friday.

In his complaint, the Nerul resident said he was contacted by some people who promised him excellent returns if he traded in gold through their website.

The accused allegedly persuaded the complainant to shell out Rs 28.35 lakh between October and November of this year.

However, when he neither received any returns nor got back the invested money, the man approached the cyber police of Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

A case has been registered against owners of three mobile numbers and a website host but no arrests have been made yet, the official added.