Navi Mumbai metro logs one crore ridership in less than two years: CIDCO

Thane, Sep 7 (PTI) In a major milestone for public transportation in Navi Mumbai, the Belapur-Pendhar metro line has crossed a ridership of 1 crore commuters since its launch in November 2023, an official release stated on Sunday.

The impressive figure was reached on September 6, marking a significant achievement in just under two years of operation, the CIDCO stated.

The Belapur-Pendhar metro line was the first phase of the larger Navi Mumbai Metro project, envisioned to provide fast, efficient, and modern mass transit for the city. The line plays a key role in connecting residential and industrial hubs such as CBD Belapur, Taloja MIDC, and CIDCO housing complexes in Taloja and Kharghar.

The Metro has become a preferred commuting option for thousands of Navi Mumbai residents and office-goers, significantly reducing travel time and easing congestion on road networks.

The state-owned CIDCO has continuously refined the metro service to meet the evolving needs of commuters. Notably, the timetable was revised to increase train frequency, with services now available every 10 minutes during peak hours and every 15 minutes during non-peak hours.

The maximum fare has been capped at Rs 30, it said.

"These commuter-friendly measures are drawing more and more commuters to this Line and hence have achieved the record ridership of 1 crore within a period of just two years," CIDCO added. PTI COR NSK