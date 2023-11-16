Navi Mumbai metro rail line 1 services for public to begin from Friday: CIDCO

Thane, Nov 16 (PTI) Services on metro rail line 1 between Belapur and Pendhar in Navi Mumbai will begin from Friday, state-run planning authority CIDCO said.

In a release, the City and Industrial Development Corporation said services on the 11.10 kilometre route were being thrown open to the public on the direction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde "without any official programme".

"The metro service will commence on Friday between Pendhar to Belapur Terminal and Belapur Terminal to Pendhar at 3.00 PM, with the last service being at 10pm. From November 18, the first service between Pendhar to Belapur Terminal and Belapur Terminal to Pendhar will be at 6am, while the last will be at 10pm. The frequency will be of 15 minutes," the CIDCO release said.

"The fares are Rs. 10 for 0 to 2 KM, Rs 15 for 2 to 4 KM, Rs 20 for 4 to 6 KM, Rs 25 for 6 to 8 KM, Rs 30 for 8 to 10 KM and Rs 40 for distances beyond 10 KM," it added.

"The much awaited metro services will commence on line 1 between Belapur to Pendhar from November 17. Hearty congratulations to all Navi Mumbaikars. The Maharashtra government had given instructions to CIDCO that metro should be made operational at the earliest for the citizens of Navi Mumbai. Accordingly Metro services are being commenced without waiting for official public programme," the CM was quoted as saying in the release.

Incidentally, the metro route was complete and certified for operations some time ago but the state government was reportedly waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it.

"The metro services will provide better connectivity within Navi Mumbai. The government aims to build a strong network of metro lines in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. CIDCO is implementing metro network very effectively in Navi Mumbai," Shinde further said.

CIDCO vice chairperson and managing director Anil Diggikar said line 1 will ensure better connectivity for rapidly developing Kharghar and Taloja nodes along with CBD Belapur.

It will give Navi Mumbai a better and efficient public transport system and will strengthen its presence as an international city, Diggikar added.

The metro route between Belapur and Pendhar has 11 stations, with the depot located at Taloja Panchanand. PTI COR BNM BNM