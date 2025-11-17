Navi Mumbai Metro ridership crosses 1 crore in two years; to be extended till international airport

Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) The ridership for Navi Mumbai's first metro service has surpassed the one crore mark in two years after its launch in November 2023, CIDCO said on Monday. The city planning agency of the government also informed that the existing Metro Line 1 will be extended from Belapur to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which will start commercial flight operations from December 25.

"Metro Line 1 (Belapur-Pendhar) has recorded a cumulative ridership of 1,15,28,297 commuters within just two years of its launch. The achievement underscores the growing public preference for the metro as a fast, reliable, and affordable transport option across Belapur, Kharghar, and Taloja", according to a release issued by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

CIDC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal praised the metro team and highlighted the rapid rise in commuter patronage.

"The remarkable ridership of more than one crore in just two years reflects the overwhelming response from commuters. The Metro route has provided better connectivity to offices, housing complexes, and industries in Belapur, Kharghar, and Taloja", Singhal stated.

Launched in November 2023, the 12 km-long Line 1 connects Belapur station in Navi Mumbai with Pendhar.

CIDCO noted that measures like operating trains every 10 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes in non-rush hours, along with revised fares between Rs 10 and Rs 30, have significantly boosted ridership.

CIDCO also confirmed that the proposed Metro Line 2 connecting Pendhar with Taloja MIDC and onward to NMIA via Kalamboli and Kamothe, will span approximately 16 km. PTI COR NSK