Navi Mumbai municipal corporation gets top national water award in urban local body category

Thane, Nov 18 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Tuesday received the national award for securing the first rank in the country under the 'Urban Local Body' category in the 6th National Water Awards -2024.

NMMC stated that it was recognised for its exemplary water management and reuse initiatives among 751 nationwide proposals.

NMMC commissioner-cum- administrator Kailas Shinde accepted the prestigious award at a ceremony held in New Delhi attended by President Droupadi Murmu, according to a release issued by the civic body.

"Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has been awarded the first prestigious National Water Award at the country level as a leading local self-government body after comprehensively considering the important aspects of planned water supply management and water reuse," it said.

Key factors cited for the win include water self-sufficiency, 100 per cent sewage processing, innovative reuse, and effective leakage control. PTI COR NSK