Navi Mumbai: NAINA plots will have tenements for EWS, LIGs as per development control rules, says CIDCO

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) The approved Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) has stipulated that all plots of 4,000 square metres or more must have space for tenements for economically weaker sections and low income groups, an official said on Monday.

Thus, almost 20 per cent of the area being made available to private entities for development in NAINA will have tenements for EWS and LIG, the official from the state-run planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said.

He also said a housing scheme of 171 tenements will be introduced amid Ganesh festivities. These comprise 164 flats for LIGs and 17 for EWS.