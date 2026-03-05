Navi Mumbai: One student dead, several others injured in slab collapse during tuition class

Navi Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy was killed and several others injured after the slab of a ground floor flat collapsed in a Navi Mumbai building while a tuition class was underway on Thursday, civic officials said.

The incident took place between 4:30pm and 5pm at flat number 2 in Vidya Bhavan apartments in sector 2 of Khoparkhairane, they added.

"At the time, a resident, Shyamali Chaudhary, was conducting home tuition for 11 children. In this unfortunate accident, a 13-year-old boy, identified as Manish Mhase, who was part of the tuition class, succumbed to his injuries," Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Regional Disaster Management Department release said.

"Ten other students, aged between 9 and 14, sustained injuries and were rushed to various private medical facilities, including Apex Hospital, Lions Club Hospital, and Saijyot Hospital. One child, Aaradhya Dhanwade, was reported safe and handed over to relatives. Additionally, 12-year-old Parth Khairnar, a resident of the first floor, was also admitted for treatment," it added.

Relief and rescue operations were carried out by the NMMC Regional Disaster Management Department as well as fire brigade personnel from Vashi, Koparkhairane and Airoli, it added.

Following the collapse, the civic body got the building vacated, it said, adding that temporary accommodation for the displaced residents has been arranged at the Annasaheb Patil Cultural Bhavan in Koparkhairane.

NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde directed the concerned department to immediately conduct a structural audit of the building to determine the cause of the incident and ensure public safety.

Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil, civic chief Shinde and Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat visited the site and the injured in hospitals.