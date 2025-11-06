Navi Mumbai police bust cyber fraud gang that cheated citizens of Rs 83 cr; 12 arrested

Thane, Nov 6 (PTI) Twelve persons have been arrested for alleged involvement in a major cyber fraud syndicate that swindled Rs 83.97 crore in 393 cases nationwide, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The probe began after a tip off was received that one Imran Usmani Minhaj Sheikh had provided bank accounts to those running an illegal gaming app, Central Crime Unit senior inspector Sunil Shinde said.

"Sheikh was arrested on October 14. He had promised to give some amount to people if they opened a bank account for government-approved online gaming. After the account was opened, he took the bank passbook, ATM card, bank account linked mobile SIM card, check book etc. This gang utilized 886 accounts across various banks in the country to channel funds from illegal activities," Shinde said.

"We carried out a raid in Dombivali on October 14 and arrested five persons. On October 16, a raid in Punawale, Pimpri Chinchwad, led to the arrest of six more accused. Our probe linked the gang to 393 complaints filed on the NCCRP portal across India. It was found that Rs 83.97 crore has been swindled," the official said.

The seized items include 52 mobile phones, seven laptops, 99 debit cards, 64 bank passbooks, and one car, collectively valued at Rs 18 lakh, Shinde said. PTI COR BNM