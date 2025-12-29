Navi Mumbai police bust illegal overseas recruitment agency; seven booked

Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have busted an illegal recruitment agency allegedly involved in cheating people with the promise of lucrative jobs overseas, an official said on Monday.

The Navi Mumbai crime branch and Vashi police on Saturday raided the office of "Goodwill Global Consultancy", which has been operating without authorisation from the Ministry of External Affairs, the official said.

He said that an FIR was registered under section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relevant provisions of the Emigration Act against seven persons based on a complaint by an assistant section officer from the Ministry of External Affairs (Protector of Emigrants), Mumbai.

A probe has revealed that the accused were conducting recruitment activities for foreign jobs without a valid licence from the Ministry of External Affairs, the official said.

Seven persons associated with the firm have been issued notices under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, he said. PTI COR ARU