Navi Mumbai police claim to have detected 12 cases with arrest of man

Thane, Mar 16 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have claimed to have detected 12 house break-ins and recovered stolen jewellery worth over Rs 12 lakh with the arrest of a man, an official said on Saturday.

During patrolling on the night of March 11, a team from Rabale police station nabbed accused Ankush Uttam Dhage (39) after spotting him moving suspiciously near a temple.

The police found that he had been named in 12 theft cases. Subsequently, they recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 12.35 lakh from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone - I) Pankaj Dahane told reporters on Friday. PTI COR NR