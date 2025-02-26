Navi Mumbai police destroy drugs valued at Rs 10 crore

Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) The authorities on Wednesday destroyed drugs valued at Rs 10 crore that had been seized in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The destruction of the banned substances was carried out at a facility in Taloja under the supervision of the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Navi Mumbai police said in a release.

In 2023 and 2024, the authorities confiscated drugs valued at Rs 56 crore in connection with 1,143 cases and arrested 1,743 persons. Among the arrested were 111 Africans from whom various drugs worth Rs 38 crore were seized, it said.

Of the seized drugs, illegal substances worth about Rs 10 crore, recovered in connection with 40 cases, were destroyed on Wednesday in the presence of Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and MLA Prashant Thakur, it said. Naik and Thakur represent the Airoli and Panvel constituencies in Navi Mumbai, respectively.

This operation was part of an ongoing effort to eliminate illicit substances from circulation, the release added.