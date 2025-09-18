Navi Mumbai police invokes MCOCA provisions against drug gang busted in July

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) Navi Mumbai police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against a drug trafficking gang, an official said.

This is a first of its kind crackdown after the Maharashtra government on July 8 this year brought manufacturing, possession, transport, and sale of narcotics under the ambit of "organized crimes", the official said.

On July 11, the Navi Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell had conducted a raid on a flat in Digha, leading to the arrest of Usha Roshan Naik, Shailash Basanna Naik alias Pillu, Jyoti Nilesh Naik, Nilesh Basanna Naik, Roshan Basanna Naik, and Shantabai Kisan Karandekar allegedly with 252 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 75.69 lakh, he said.

"A case under NDPS Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the time at Rabale police station. A probe showed the gang, under Shantabai Kisan Karandekar, was engaged in large-scale drug trafficking for several years. It also was involved in crimes like murder, assaults," the official said.

On the directives of Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe, it was decided to invoke MCOCA provisions against the drug trafficking gang, an official release said, adding that citizens can assist in the fight against narcotics by providing information on dedicated helpline number 8828112112.