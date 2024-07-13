Navi Mumbai police nab man for duping investor of Rs 1.23 cr

Thane, Jul 13 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a man from Dubai who allegedly cheated a person of Rs 1.23 crore by luring him to invest in share trading, an official said on Saturday.

The Cyber Crime Unit of the Navi Mumbai police had issued a lookout notice for the accused, and he was apprehended at Surat Airport on June 26 when he arrived from Dubai, the official said.

The accused, Kaushikkumar Kalyanbhai Italia (34), had lured the complainant to invest in share trading and allegedly duped him of Rs 1.23 crore in August last year, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam said.

A case was registered, and during the probe, the police found that Italia, who hailed from Surat in neighbouring Gujarat, operated out of Dubai, he said.

The accused has seven cases to his name in Pune and Navi Mumbai, and offences were registered against him at 60 police stations in Mumbai, Kerala, West Bengal etc, the official said.

The police have frozen more than Rs 43 lakh in different bank accounts of the accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR ARU